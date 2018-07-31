County seeks to deter drop-box dumping
"Donation bins are littering the county...We're in the process of working on an ordinance to deal with this as a nuisance," Commissioner Scotty Hancock said.
The board has been sending code enforcement officers and public works crews out to deal with complaints.
County Manager Jamie McCord said they've been able to track down some illegal dumpers via addresses on items in the bags. And Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace noted that the Food Lion in Armuchee recently cleaned up its lot following a visit from Chief Building Official Howard Gibson.
However, board members had no trouble naming off other so-called "hot-spots" around the county that attract more than their share of trash bags and old furniture.
"The (former) Kmart on Hicks (Drive) always has something," McCord said. "If Goodwill turns them down, they drop it there."
An outright ban is not expected to pass legal muster.
Gwinnett County tried that route in 2014, with an ordinance prohibiting for-profit companies from putting out unattended donation boxes. Two textile recycling companies sued, contending it's discriminatory. The county has since set up a permitting process under its Unified Land Development Code, but the regulations are being challenged as too burdensome.
Floyd County Commissioners have said they don't want to put a damper on donations to charities.
"The YMCA has a box, but they maintain it," McCord noted. "If we don't write this ordinance the right way, we're going to hurt people who are doing the right thing."
County Attorney Wade Hoyt is expected to present a draft to the board as early as its Aug. 13 meeting. He said amending the county's nuisance ordinance is likely the easiest way to try to address the issue.
"The Gwinnett question is how much can you control private enterprise ... if (their ordinance) doesn't get struck down, we may do that later," Hoyt told the board.
Commissioner Allison Watters said the ultimate responsibility for cleaning up the lots should rest on the property owners. But board members hope defining the problem and setting penalties will help deter the dumping.
"If people understand we're going to enforce it, that there may be police around the corner, they may think twice," Hoyt said.