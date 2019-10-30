Floyd County is seeking to help a local property owner who has very little recourse but to sell property that is frequently plagued with flooding off the Oostanaula River. The property at 2028 Old Dalton Road is on the east side of Old Dalton Road across from Richard B. Russell Regional Airport. It is just south of the Jones Mill Road intersection and aligned with the eastern end of the 7/25 runway at the airport.
Rome Environmental Compliance Manager Brian Roberts said property owner Jody Hagerty has suffered repetitive losses due to flooding through the years and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will not permit any attempt to correct the problems that do not bring the property out of the flood zone.
The Hagerty home is a split-level ranch-style house, which Roberts said is not practical to be elevated out of harm’s way.
Hagerty, who pastors the Cornerstone Church in Rome, said the property has been in the family for about 35 years and that he and his wife bought the home from his grandparents a decade ago. He said he’s not sure what has changed over the years, but the split-level home has been significantly damaged by flooding in 2015 and again this past winter.
“Once it gets in the first floor it’s a full gut job,” Hagerty said.
Hagerty and his wife, Haley, participated in the relief efforts in Louisiana after the Hurricane Katrina disaster, but said that only after flood issues impacted his own home did he realize the depth of the problem homeowners with property in the flood plain go through.
“I can see why so many people have a difficult time moving,” Hagerty said. They’re still paying for a home that has been seriously damaged, but regulations won’t allow reconstruction (with insurance) in an area with repetitive flood losses.
“You can’t sell it. You can’t move it. You can’t rent it,” Hagerty said.
The grant which the county is seeking would be for something in the neighborhood of $178,000. The funds would be used to acquire the property, pay for demolition of the home, clear some vegetation and work to restore the property to greenspace.
Hagerty said a grant for the county to acquire the property would be a win-win for everyone involved. Run-off from the airport also drains across Old Dalton Road and through the Hagerty’s pastures. If the county is successful with the grant, the remediation will improve drainage from the airport property as well as eliminating some trees that are in the flight slope from the east.