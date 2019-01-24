The Floyd County Commission is calling for nominations of local residents to be recognized in honor of African American History Month.
County Clerk Erin Elrod said nominations are due by Feb. 15. The board will choose the top five to recognize at its Feb. 26 meeting.
Her announcement named as examples figures of the past and present — "Edward S. Brown, Henry Chubb, members of the 1963 student sit-ins, Elgin Carmichael, Napoleon Fielder, Bonny Askew, Judy Sims, Samuel Burrell, and the many others who created a legacy of leadership, courage, and citizenship that helped shaped Floyd County into the place it is today."
This will be the second year in a row the board has highlighted the contributions of local residents.
The first group of honorees were retired county elections supervisor Evon Billups, the first black woman to head a department; Rosha Booker, an anti-drug activist who founded a local arts center for at-risk youth; Shirley Denmon, a community organizer and author known as "the mayor of South Rome"; educator J.L. Vaughn, Jr., a major figure in the local civil rights movement; Larry Morrow Sr., a businessman and founder of the 100 Black Men of Rome/Northwest Georgia; and Willie Mae Samuel, a teacher and writer dedicated to preserving local black heritage.
"We invite the community to help us celebrate African American History Month by nominating Floyd County citizens who continue to serve the greater good," Elrod said.
Nomination forms may be downloaded via links in this Rome News-Tribune article online and on the county clerk's web page on the Rome Floyd County website. They're also available at the clerk's office.
Email the completed forms to dawkinsa@floydcountyga.org or mail to Floyd County Clerk's Office, 12 E. Fourth Ave., Rome, Ga. 30161.