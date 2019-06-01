County schools summer projects

A new gymnasium and middle school are the two big projects Floyd County Schools will be working on throughout the summer as the system looks to begin developing a five-year facilities plan.
The system has recently requested the assistance of the Georgia Department of Education Facilities Section to create a new five-year facilities plan which will be completed by March 15, 2020. Superintendent Jeff Wilson said the board will be meeting with the different communities within the system to try and see what their needs are.
So far the plan does not look like it will be strong in new construction projects, he said. There is millions of dollars in maintenance that needs to happen to the system’s buildings.
“Everyone will have an opportunity to hear what the system issues are,” Wilson said.
One of the items on the five-year plan the board will be reviewing is where to place the Eighth Grade Academy for Pepperell Schools. While Pepperell Middle is being constructed, the eighth-graders are being housed at Pepperell High School, however the system is not yet sure if they will be moved back once the new middle school is complete.
“That is something that will fall under the five-year plan,” Wilson said.
The system sent home parent letters with class schedules and car line pick-up instructions. There have also been meetings with the Local School Governing Teams about the transition while the new middle school is being constructed.
The school is scheduled to be abated and demolished from June 10- July 22. A capital outlay request will be sent to the state to request permission to begin construction. While the system is waiting for that request to be approved, they will clear the site and lay the foundation. Wilson said the school will be in the $20 million range, but does not yet have final figures for cost.
The system cannot begin placing steel beams until the request is approved, which is anticipated to be sometime in September. At a previous meeting Wilson told the board they will have a called meeting as soon as the capital outlay request is approved so construction can begin as soon as possible.
The primary funding source for the school is the 1-cent education local option sales tax, which voters approved an extension of last fall. The other school project currently being funded by ELOST funds is the new Armuchee gymnasium.
The gym, which broke ground in November, is scheduled to cost around $10 million, Wilson said, and will come in at or under budget. The gym is contracted to be completed by December and bleachers are already being installed on the inside.