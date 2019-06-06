Floyd County Schools Board of Education approved a tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2020 at their second public hearing Thursday morning and also extended the contract for Superintendent Jeff Wilson.
There were no changes in the budget from its last hearing, Wilson said. Board Chair Tony Daniel, Co-chair Jay Shell, members Chip Hood and Melinda Strickland unanimously voted to accept the $121.9 million provisional budget.
"This system has chosen to put their money into its teachers," Wilson said of the revenues the system is scheduled to receive from state and local sources.
Floyd County Schools will be receiving an estimated $66.3 million for its 9,324 students bar any austerity cuts, Chief Financial Officer Greg Studdard said. These numbers come from the quality basic education earnings sheet, which is what the state of Georgia uses to determine how much funds systems receive.
The total revenues from state, local and other local sources is projected to be $102.7 million, which will be an increase of around $2 million from FY ’19.
Within this $66.3 million is the $1.4 million the system is receiving for certified personnel. The system will be covering a 2% classified personnel raise which will cost around $1.6 million. Instruction is the largest expense Studdard said, with it being 65% of the systems expenditures. The total estimated expenses for the school system in the FY ’20 budget is $103.5 million.
With the systems expenses rising $5.3 million from last year, the board and school administration had to look for cuts when developing the FY' 20 budget. The closing of McHenry Primary, ending the free lunch program and not filling 22 empty positions all contributed to cutting the systems expenses for FY' 20. In total, the system was able to cut $4.5 million of the $5.3 million expense increase.
"Those were positions I would love to keep, but we will not see a decrease in educational quality," Wilson said.
The only personnel shortage the system is facing is trying to find Spanish teachers on the middle school level, Wilson said. Otherwise the system is over the number of required personnel and is the third largest employer in the county.
The final budget will be approved by the board of education at their next meeting on June 17.
The board also approved the hiring of a second assistant principal for Pepperell High School who will be assisting Principal Jamey Alcorn and new Assistant Principal Allison Goggans next school year. David Allen will be coming from Newton County Schools where he was a science teacher at Eastside High School.
"It's good to have some new blood," Wilson said. "We want people to know if they work here they can be promoted from within, but it is also nice to have new blood to bring in new ideas."
The board went into closed session for the yearly evaluation of the superintendent. Daniel said the board decided to extend Wilson's contract another year.
"Everything was great," he said. "(Wilson) showed growth in areas throughout the year."
The board also approved using grant money to change the reading curriculum for Garden Lakes Elementary to McGraw Hill Education's Reading Wonders. Wilson said this program is already in use at other schools and requests have been made to switch the core reading curriculum at Garden Lakes to the Reading Wonders program.