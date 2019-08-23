Floyd County Schools will hold a fall work session at their central office starting bright and early at 8 a.m. Saturday, which will last roughly until noon.
Even though it is a work session and not a regular meeting, it is still open to the public.
Assistant Superintendent John Parker will give a presentation on the system's MAP and GA Milestone scores which saw historical highs and outperformed the state in 16 of the 24 categories, according to a press release from the system in July.
The largest increases were recorded in third-grade ELA (increased 17 points), sixth-grade math (increased 15 points), third-grade math (increased 13 points), and sixth-grade ELA (increased 9 points). The third-grade increase is particularly notable given the long-term impact of students’ ability to read on grade level by third grade.
The system will also discuss how to recruit and retain top teaching talent, which has been a subject the board has broached at several board meetings during the year.
Discussion of the school system's five-year-facility plan will also be had during Saturday's work session. The county schools need to submit to the state of Georgia a list of projects and improvements they need done before their current plan, which expires in 2020, is complete.
Superintendent Jeff Wilson has said previously that leading up to the fall work session the system will be conducting a needs assessment for each school district and will use the data they collect to supplement the plan.
Chief Financial Officer Greg Studdard will be presenting a five-year budget projection to the board. There will also be a discussion on cyber security following a data breach earlier this month. During Monday's board meeting, Wilson said the breach was nothing like the Equifax breach where customers' financial and important identifying pieces of information were stolen. This one involved names, addresses and phone numbers, which is still concerning.
The meeting will wrap up with talks about Mountain Education, a second chance charter school, which Wilson has brought before the board several times. Board member Melinda Strickland has been critical of the system and has voiced concerns over whether or not such a program needs to be outsourced to another charter school system.
Wilson will wrap up the half day work session with discussion on the system's mission and vision according to the agenda found on the Board of Education's website https://www.floydboe.net/domain/47.