County says ‘sit’ to dog park plan for now
County Manager Jamie McCord said the low bid to install the fencing, electronic entry and security system came in $4,000 over budget. There would be a cost-savings if public works crews did some of the work, but they're working on other projects.
"It would be September or October before we could do it internally," McCord said. "There's a September award for this grant."
A PetSafe "Bark for Your Park" grant would double the available funds. The retailer awards $25,000 to eight communities each year to help build new dog parks.
McCord said the information needed to apply — blueprints, photos of the space and evidence of community support — is already in hand. The county's partnership with Project Zero and other pet rescue organizations is also a likely plus.
"If we could get this grant, I think we could do everything we want to do," McCord said.
Fifteen communities have already submitted applications, but none in the southeastern United States. Watkinsville is the sole Georgia city to receive a PetSafe grant since the program launched in 2011.
Also on Tuesday, Commissioners deferred action on a request from the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation advisory board to expand the use of scholarship money.
Commissioners set aside $400,000 for the department to offset the participation fee for sports, camps and other programs for foster children and those in low-income families.
Parks and Rec Executive Director Kevin Cowling said he doesn't expect to use more than $7,000 a year and sought permission to put some toward community events such as the Independence Day fireworks and Trunk or Treat. However, Commissioners asked for more information.
"I'm interested in how they're marketing (the scholarship program) and getting the word out," Commissioner Allison Watters said.
Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace said they would likely take up the issue again in July if the data is available by then.
Commissioners also got a clean report on the county's 2017 financial statements from outside auditor Justin Davis of Mauldin & Jenkins. Davis said the county ended the year with a fund balance equal to 41 percent of its annual expenses.
"That's high," he noted. "Most try to get about 25 percent, so you're ahead of the curve."
The board also recognized Tommy Gentry of the Public Works Department for 30 years of service.