The Floyd County Commission turned thumbs down Tuesday on plans to add six more quadplexes at an apartment complex off Midway Park Road.
“I move we follow the planning commission and planning staff and deny,” Commissioner Wright Bagby said.
The vote — which followed a 20-minute public hearing — was unanimous.
Silver Creek Holdings LLC wanted to put 24 more three-bedroom units on the corner of Midway Park and Wax roads, where it already maintains four quadplexes totaling 16 units. At issue was land for a septic field, since the property is not served by public sewer.
A group of nearby property owners opposed the expansion of apartments in the area of single-family homes.
They also cited concerns with flooding, traffic, crime and the condition of the existing complex.
“They don’t take care of it ... We don’t want more of the same,” said Tim Mathis.
Engineer Mike Price, representing the company, said the company had been planning to fix up the old units when they built the new ones but started replacing the old wood siding last week.
Price said most of the property in the parcel is already zoned for multi-family use. They just needed another 6.64 acres of community-commercial and suburban-residential land rezoned for the septic field.
“The only reason we’re here is because Floyd County doesn’t allow split zoning,” he said, referring to a requirement that all the property in a development have the same zoning classification.
Commissioners, however, noted that the Future Land Use Map envisions a less-intensive, agricultural use for the property. It abuts a dead-end road to Midway Park and a county remote recycling center.
Board members agreed the additional units would introduce a density that is not compatible with the rural area.
“We appreciate what the applicant is trying to do,” Commissioner Rhonda Wallace said. “They’re great people, but character is not the issue here. It’s a question of the rules, and what’s best for the community based on the (Unified Land Development Code.)”
Commissioners unanimously approved two other rezoning applications that were backed by the planning commission and staff.
Ronnie Kilgo, owner of Rome LP Gas, won light industrial zoning for a tract at 7648 New Calhoun Highway. He plans to install a 30,000-gallon propane tank for his delivery trucks serving the northern part of the county.
Steve Bennett received Neighborhood Office Commercial zoning for a parcel at 200 Chatillon Road that was zoned for residential use but has been used for various office-type businesses over the years.