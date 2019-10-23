Floyd County Commissioners honored long-time employees with the award of service pins during a ceremony at their Tuesday meeting.
Jeff Hubbard with the Solid Waste Department and Felicia Mynes, who handles court-ordered child support collections, were recognized for 30 years of commitment to the county.
Marking 25 years of public service were Todd Wofford, executive director of the Parks & Recreation Department; David Ledbetter with the county prison; and Shawn Bennett of the county extension office.
Other employees recognized were:
John McClellan with the district attorney's office and Becky Bedford with the tax assessor's office, at 20 years;
Amy Nails of the county police department, Douglas Yochum with the prison and David Davis with the Water Department, at 15 years;
William Dickens at the prison and Ivy Carmona with the sheriff's office, at 10 years; and
With five years of service: Jeff Mitchell, director of PAWS; Catherine Birdsong of the district attorney's office; Stefanie Staley, Danielle Swanson and Christy Hazlewood at the 911 Center; Annie Canada at the Superior Court office; Erica Nicholson of Juvenile Court; Joshua Comer at the sheriff's office; Derris Ragland at the tax commissioner's office; and John Overstreet of the county police department.