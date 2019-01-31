The model that was approved by the county Thursday calls for the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority to be the lead agency responsible for recruitment, with a new executive director hired by a personnel committee that would include the city manager, county manager and chairman of the development authority, currently Hardy Realty broker Jimmy Byars.
The Rome-Floyd County Development Authority includes seven members. The current county commission chairman, Scotty Hancock; current mayor of Rome, Bill Collins; current chairman of the Greater Rome Existing Industries Association, Mark White of Fairbanks and chairman of the chamber board, Elaine Abercrombie, along with three at-large members, appointed by the authority members. Those three are Byars, Dock Kibler of State Mutual Insurance and Pete McDonald of Georgia Northwestern Technical College..
The conceptual plan calls for an initial budget of $450,000 split three ways with the city, county and development authority each kicking in $150,000.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord explained that the new professional staff would include a director of Economic Development, a project manager and an administrative assistant. The city and county manager in their current positions would also be tantamount to staff for the agency.
County Commission Chairman Scotty Hancock said the $235,000 that has been budgeted for personnel is going to be close.
“I don't know if we are going to come in right on it but we'll be close," said Hancock.
McCord said the plan is still to convert the old building between the Chamber of Commerce and downtown fire station from its current use by the fire department into new space for the economic development staff with funding for that renovation coming from SPLOST funds.
"This is the result of a lot of discussion and working with each other. I think we've never not been unified, we've been unified from Day One," McCord said. “It's just been very difficult to get to the point that we're trying to get to. Our goal here is to make it better and make a single person dedicated to this full time.”
McCord said the latest plan does not specifically deal with the future of the Greater Rome Existing Industries Association, but that it seems appropriate for the group to remain under the auspices of the Rome Floyd Chamber.
"If they through an expansion, then they walk across the parking lot to the economic development center and we'll work with them on expansion," McCord said. He explained that community leaders are fully aware that as much as 60 percent of the job growth in recent years has come from the expansion of existing industries.
The R-FCDA is expected to have a called meeting next week to approve the latest plans.
Mayor Bill Collins, who was present during the county meeting Thursday, said once the development authority approves the concept, he expects the process of finding the right person to become the new executive director of economic development to speed up significantly, along with the hiring of an architect to lead the renovation of the office space.
"We're going to have to move pretty quick so we don't miss a step," said Hancock. "I hope we can turn this around quick" He said contact has already been made with potential consultants to assist in the hiring process.