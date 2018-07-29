County may shift Hall Road
Floyd County officials are working on a realignment of Hall Road in Silver Creek to provide a way around trains stopped on the railroad tracks.
"They've had some major blockages this spring ... and our issue is access for emergency services," County Manager Jamie McCord said during an update Thursday to the Transportation Policy Committee.
He and Special Projects Manager Bruce Ivey were out at the site last week to examine the layout and soil conditions. They've authorized a survey to help determine the best option.
McCord also said Norfolk Southern Railroad officials have been receptive during discussions about the issue.
"The railroad's been trying not to stop there too long and I think it's gotten better in past few months," he said. "They're busy and that's good, but they just don't have enough track to put their trains on."
Trains stop on the double tracks to wait for another train to pass or to switch between two lines that run into Silver Creek and Lindale. The Georgia Department of Transportation is expected to make funding available for the project.