County manager says plenty of water available for industrial expansion
Residents across northern Floyd County will be enjoying the fruits of positive SPLOST votes with greatly improved water service sooner rather than later.
County Manager Jamie McCord told local business leaders in the Rome-Floyd Chamber meeting that even though the county operates a water system that is separate from the city — it is still the city's largest customer. The Floyd County Jail and Floyd County Prison are both in the top ten among the city water customers and stressed that the county works with the city to improve water and sewer accessibility countywide.
Improvements to the water service in the Everett Springs community in northern Floyd County are about 85 percent complete.
"Our next project will be the Texas Valley system which will allow us to loop the entire system. We can push water in any direction, which not only helps residential development and individuals but gives (City Manager Sammy Rich) and I the ability to purchase water from each other and push water wherever we need it," McCord said.
The county has about five million gallons a day available and the city has another six million or more.
"So we probably could get ten million gallons a day out into any industry that needs it," McCord said.
The county manager said House Bill 170, which changed the way the state takes in revenue from the retail sale of gasoline and adds a per room fee on hotel and motel stays to fund transportation, has been one of the best things to come out of the Georgia General Assembly in years. The change has brought in well over a million dollars in new money for road work in the community.
Plans are in the works to improve the safety at the intersection of Blacks Bluff Road and the western leg of the bypass, which has had four fatalities in the past two years.
The plan is to develop an R-cut, which will require traffic going across the bypass on Blacks Bluff to make a right turn onto the bypass and then turn back in the opposite direction and then make another right turn onto Blacks Bluff as opposed to just going straight through the intersection.
"It's going to cost you ten seconds, but it's going to prevent fatalities," McCord said. “Four fatalities in two years is definitely a problem, Putting a traffic signal there is not going to solve it."
Also, a new commercial driver's license testing facility, to upgrade the old facility built in 1967, is in the works out in Armuchee.
The county also has plans to improve the utilization of space in both the new courthouse and the historic courthouse.
"We have a big space issue," McCord told the business leaders.
He explained that a fourth superior courtroom has been added along with two additional courts, the drug and mental health court since the new courthouse was opened in 1994.
"We're out of space," he said. "We're in the process of a space needs analysis to try to determine what is the best use of these facilities and these funds (in the 2017 SPLOST)."