County is looking for new elections supervisor
With less than three months before the midterm elections, Floyd County officials are seeking a replacement for Elections Supervisor Willie Green.
Steve Miller, who chairs the county's Board of Elections and Registration, said Tuesday that Green tendered his resignation earlier this month and his last day is Friday. The three-member appointed board is advertising for a new chief clerk and has already received several applications.
Miller and board members Mardi Haynes-Jackson and Dr. Tom Rees conduct the elections, so he said the vacancy would not be an issue for the Nov. 6 midterms.
"We're not going to be in a rush," Miller said. "It's a nice goal to have someone before the election, but our focus is getting the right person for the job."
The posting lists a chief clerk position, to supervise daily operations in the office "as directed by" the elections board. Administrative work includes arranging for precinct locations, poll workers, ballot preparation, equipment and voter registration.
Minimum qualifications for the slot — paying $16.22 to $17.88 an hour — call for a high school diploma or GED and three years of clerical experience with at least one year of supervision. The candidate would have to obtain certification as a Georgia elections officer within six months.
Meanwhile, the board and elections clerks are continuing preparations for the upcoming election. The registration deadline to cast a ballot is Oct. 9.
In addition to helping choose a new governor and fill a host of statewide offices, local voters will decide two Georgia General Assembly races and a contested Floyd County Commission seat. U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, also is being challenged by Democrat Steven Foster, who is currently serving a DUI jail sentence.
A decision also is expected soon in a federal lawsuit demanding the state use verifiable paper ballots in the election, due to concerns about a potential cyber attack on the electronic voting system.
Miller said it's not affecting work in the local office.
"If that's the case, there will be a directive from the secretary of state's office on how to make it happen," he said.
He's also unconcerned that a wave of voters fearing a hack will opt for absentee ballots instead of using the electronic machines. Miller said 265 people voted absentee in May and the count went smoothly despite the large number of contests in the Democratic and Republican primaries.
"Even if there is a big deluge of absentees, I don't think even 1,000 would impact us," he said. "They scan pretty quickly."
While the elections board looks for a new chief clerk, the county commission is reviewing applications for the board. The terms of both Miller and Haynes-Jackson expire in December and they're not eligible for reappointment.
Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace said she wants to make a decision in September, at Miller's request. He said their replacements can observe the election and go into office with experience under their belts.