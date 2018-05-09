County commissioners back a GDOT plan for special medians at Black's Bluff bypass crossing, also announce kickball tourney
The Floyd County Commission is backing a state plan to install a relatively new type of safety median at the intersection of the bypass and Black's Bluff Road.
"There's been 27 serious accidents and three fatalities there in the past three years," County Manager Jamie McCord told the panel. "It adds about 20 seconds to the drive but GDOT says they work in reducing angled crashes."
DeWayne Comer, district engineer for the Georgia Department of Transportation, brought the Restricted Crossing U-Turn, or RCUT, intersection proposal to McCord, saying the medians could be funded through the agency's Quick Response program. With the gas tax reformation and addition of a $5 surcharge on hotel rooms, GDOT has earmarked a pool of money for local projects that can be done quickly and for under $200,000 or so.
Instead of driving straight across the bypass motorists on Black's Bluff Road would turn right, onto the state highway, and head for the inside RCUT lane. From the one-way median opening there, they can make a U-turn back to the intersection and turn right to continue down Black's Bluff.
Paulding County already has one installed near its government complex, on U.S. 278 at South Main Street.
County Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace said a timeline has not yet been set for the project but they want residents to know they're aware of the issue and working on a fix. A Cave Spring woman was killed at the intersection in April and three people injured when the vehicle she was riding in crossed the bypass and was stuck by an oncoming SUV.
"A lot of residents have been asking for a traffic signal there, but GDOT says it's not warranted," McCord said. "It's not our road, it's theirs, and this is the solution they're proposing."
After RCUT intersections were placed on the U.S. 23/74 corridor in rural North Carolina, there was a 31-percent decrease in the total crash rate and a 51-percent drop in the rate of crashes with serious injuries or fatalities, according to a Federal Highway Administration research and technology report.
In other actions Monday, county commissioners approved a $53,000 contract with West Co Land Services to clear and mulch 68 acres at the Northwest Georgia Regional Industrial Site on Ga. 53 at West Hermitage Road. Funds will come from a 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax earmark for industrial development.
County Clerk Erin Elrod also announced the county's Wellness Committee Kickball Tournament, set for 5:30 p.m. tonight at State Mutual Stadium. Teams led by Commissioner Scotty Hancock and Sheriff Tim Burkhalter will face off first, followed by teams led by Wallace — Rhonda's Rockets — and Commissioner Allison Watters. The two winners will then vie for the championship. The contest is open to the public; admission is free.