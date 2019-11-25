The Floyd County Board of Commissioners will hold the first reading of the fiscal year 2020 budget today at the bimonthly meeting.
Commission board members went over the first draft of the budget during the pre-meeting caucus on Nov. 12. The possibility of creating a new website for the Floyd County government was discussed among members as well as the purchase of new case management software for the courts.
The second reading of the budget will be held on Tuesday Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
Public hearings and votes on two rezoning requests will also take place at the commission meeting today.
The first request is the rezoning of a lot from community commercial to heavy commercial at 4756 Calhoun Road.
The second request is the rezoning of a lot from office institutional to suburban residential located at 1606 Kingston Highway.
Commission members also will be taking a vote on the approval of Georgia Indigent Defense Services Agreement for FY 2020. If approved, an amount of $743,095 will be added to the budget for personnel and operating expenses.
Two Georgia Power agreements will also be going before the commission for voting.
The first vote is for surveillance camera installations at the Lindale Rail Viewing Platform.
The second vote is for lighting installations at the Rome Floyd County Library amphitheater. This was approved by the Sara Hightower Library System Board of Trustees at their meeting last Thursday.
At the beginning of the meeting, the commission will be recognizing a donation made to the Floyd County Board of Education Child in Need Fund.
Renee Blackburn from the Free Clinic of Rome will be speaking at the pre-meeting caucus at 4 p.m. in Suite 204 of the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Suite 206. Both meetings are open to the public.