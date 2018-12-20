Ranger Chris Purvis said that it has been a continuous battle to fight break-ins of what the Corps calls "honor vaults." Purvis said the Corps has suffered "thousands of dollars in damages" to the drop boxes where visitors put cash in an envelope and dropped the envelope into the vault.
"Without cash they won't have any reason to break in," Purvis said.
Purvis also indicated that it was not unusual for people to tear the receipt off an envelope without ever putting any cash into the envelope to begin with.
"That's why it was called an honor vault. We just don't have the time or staffing to go around and check the envelopes all the time," Purvis said. He also explained that when staff did go around to collect the cash there was the danger of the employee being robbed.
Purchasing the electronic kiosks did make a dent in the Corps budget, but Purvis said the electronic system would more than pay for itself over the long haul.
The ranger said he felt like the change would not inconvenience many visitors, and that those who don't have credit or debit cards can pick up prepaid cards from any number of places which can be used to pay the fees.
All Corps-managed campsites at Allatoona Lake will continue to be reserve-able. Reservations may be made by calling 1-877-444-6777, visiting www.recreation.gov, or in person at the gatehouse for same day reservation.
The automated fee machines accept payments for Corps day-use passes but the passes must be acquired from the Operations Project Management Office or recreation areas that sell the pass.
Campground and day use areas affected by the change:
McKinney Campground, Kellogg Day Use Area, Payne Campground and Ramp, Galts Ferry Day Use Area, McKaskey Campground, Old Highway 41 No. 1 Day Use Area, 41 No. 3 Campground, Tanyard Ramp, Upper Stamp Creek Campground Riverside Day Use Area, Sweetwater Campground, Sweetwater Day Use Area, Victoria Campground, Victoria Day Use Area, Stamp Creek Day Use Area and Blockhouse Ramp.
The Coopers Furnace Day Use Area, Cooper Branch 1 and 2 Day Use Areas, Knox Bridge Boat Ramp will be operated as no fee parks until further notice.
For more information contact the Allatoona Lake Project Management Office at 678-721-6700.