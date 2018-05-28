Coroner still waiting on crime lab for answers in several investigations
Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor is still waiting on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for help in resolving a couple of cases, including the death of a jail inmate in February and an apparent death in a Cave Spring fire that occurred in early January.
Proctor said he kind of expects to hear something within the next month or so regarding an autopsy to determine the specific cause of death for Michael Wayne Thacker, 27, who died in the custody of the Floyd County Sheriff's Department while being examined at Floyd Medical Center.
Thacker was initially arrested February 18 in Shannon after telling people he thought someone was after him. He kicked a hole in the wall of his home and ran to a church. After telling people there he had heard people talk about trying to get rid of him, Thacker was initially taken into custody on a warrant for a parole violation.
Thacker showed obvious signs of distress at the jail and was taken to the hospital where he died in the ER. Proctor said it was not unusual for it to take several months to get the results of toxicology tests from the crime lab.
Results related to the Cave Spring fire, which is thought to have claimed the life of Ed McKeon may take much longer because the few bone fragments recovered from the scene were sent to the state anthropologists lab at the University of Georgia.
The fire occurred at an extremely remote mountain top home off Lyons Bridge Road on the morning of January 2. McKeon, a retired antiques dealer originally from Florida, and a friend had been up late watching a college football game and the fire is thought to have broken out sometime after 1 a.m.
When a farm caretaker arrived for work the following morning, he discovered the smoldering remains of the structure. At the time, Floyd County police indicated they had no reason to suspect foul play.
No one who knows McKeon has heard from him since that time but he was on oxygen and investigators said it would have been virtually impossible for him to get out of the structure to escape the flames and get far away from the home.
Several bone fragments were recovered the following day and they have been sent to the anthropologists office in an effort to determine whether or not they were human.
“I actually expect them to come back as animal and not human,” Proctor said. McKeon did have a couple of dogs and there were several mounted racks of game animals in the old cabin-like home.
He said he had “no idea” what could have happened to McKeon, but that that even in such an extensive fire, some remains should have been found.