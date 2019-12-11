Floyd County has seen a massive drop in drug-related deaths in the past year and Coroner Gene Proctor attributes it to the work of local law enforcement.
For the past few years, the county had seen an increase in overdoses and drug-related deaths, Floyd County Police Department Maj. Jeff Jones said. But in 2019 they've seen something more hopeful -- the beginnings of a decrease.
"In the past year, we've seen a 20% drop in death rates and a significant amount of that drop is from drug-related deaths," Proctor stated.
In the past, the coroner's office averaged about five to seven drug-related deaths a month, Proctor said. This year, the monthly rate has dropped to two deaths.
"I mainly attribute this drop to local law enforcement and their role in keeping drugs off the street," he explained.
Floyd County Sheriff's Office Maj. Dave Roberson said it's been a combined effort from the sheriff's office, Floyd and Rome police departments and the Rome-Floyd Metro Drug Task Force.
Many drugs that are being found on the streets are laced with highly addictive, powerful painkillers like Fentanyl and Carfentanil, the latter of which is used as an elephant tranquilizer. A person could overdose just from an amount the size of a pin head, Proctor said.
Locally, first responders -- including police, firefighters and EMS -- were equipped with naloxone spray, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, in 2017. The nasal spray is used for emergency treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose.
"Although it's made a difference in drug-related deaths, there's an enabling factor to it that doesn't help people come off the drug," Proctor said.
Overdose-mapping is another program that's been considerably helpful in the recent decrease, Jones said.
It's real-time tracking software they obtained after the county was designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. It keeps track of when someone overdoses and how they're treated by the police -- whether they're given Narcan and whether the overdose is fatal or non-fatal.
"The OD mapping system was initiated when Floyd County became a part of HIDTA," Jones stated.
Sgt. Chris Fincher said the county police's goal is to make Floyd County a model for other areas also suffering from the opioid epidemic.