A fugitive wanted for shooting at police last week was shot to death Sunday after law enforcement officers tracked him to a remote cabin off Chulio Road.
Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor said Jeffrey Tyler Aycock, 28, was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m. of an apparent gunshot wound and his body would be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.
"It was behind 461 Chulio Road, about a mile off the road in an abandoned cabin," Proctor said.
Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher confirmed Aycock was shot by police but declined to comment further on the case, which was turned over to the GBI for investigation. GBI Public Affairs Director Nellie Miles said a statement would be released Monday.
Two people who were at the Chulio Road address during the shootout were arrested and are being held without bond.
Guy Anthony Haney, Jr., 41, of 461 Chulio Road, and Victoria Jade Shafer, 24, of 155 Price Road, are each charged with hindering apprehension of a felon. According to jail records, Haney knew Aycock was wanted when he let the fugitive stay on his property, and Shafer did as well.
Two other men accused of helping Aycock are out of jail on bond.
The incident started Sept. 19, when police went to Aycock's home at 85 Sam Harris Road to serve warrants for probation violation and contempt of court.
Fincher said police could see Aycock reach for a gun after telling them he wasn't going back to jail, and they took cover before he opened fire. Aycock's father, Todd Jeffrey Aycock, 52, blocked police and his son escaped in a white 2002 GMC Suburban.
Todd Aycock was arrested and charged with felony obstruction.
James Wesley Craig, 43, of 6034 Martha Berry Blvd. is accused of giving the fugitive a place to stay that night, new transportation and a cellphone. Craig was charged with felony hindering the apprehension of a criminal.
Law enforcement officers tracked Jeffrey Aycock to Haney's Chulio Road address Sunday, Sept. 22.
According to 911 scanner traffic, first responders were notified just before 2:30 p.m. that Aycock had been shot by police "multiple times."
A life flight helicopter was ordered and officers were rendering first aid on the scene as responders struggled to access the remote location down a dirt road in the woods. The helicopter was canceled 15 minutes later when medical personnel determined that Aycock had died.