Coroner: Family of pedestrian killed in wreck found

  • Updated
Gene Proctor

Rome-Floyd County Fire Department Battalion Chief and Chief Deputy Coroner Gene Proctor

Family members were found for a man who was killed early Monday while walking on U.S. 27 near Miller Mountain Road.

According to Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor:

Larry Arrington of 50 Miller Mountain Road in Lindale was struck by a truck around 5:30 a.m. Monday and killed. He had been estranged from his family for some time and officials were attempting to locate his family to tell them of Arrington’s death.

Floyd County police spokesman Jerome Poole said the Arrington stepped out in front of the truck and there will not be any citation issued.

 “The driver did stop and wait for police,” Proctor said. They attempted to identify the man using fingerprints but “absolutely nothing came back.”

Police and the coroner’s office were not able to identify Arrington until late in the afternoon on Monday.