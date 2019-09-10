With less than a month to go before the Coosa Valley Fair, discount armbands for unlimited rides are now on sale online.
The 71st annual event – sponsored by the Exchange Club of Rome – is set for Oct. 1 through 5 at the fairgrounds on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Michael Elliott, president of the nonprofit CVF Association, said the armbands are on sale at $20 through Sept. 30 on the CoosaValleyFair.com website.
"Most of it will be the same," Elliott said Tuesday about the fair offerings. "Wade Shows Inc. will be doing the midway; we'll have the cattle shows, the fine art and arts and crafts displays ... the cheerleaders and beauty contests."
But three new entertainment performances have been added this year. Chainsaw artist Jeremy Smith, magician Michael Frisbee and Los Moralitos Circus have shows scheduled several times each day.
"We only do this for five days so we try to get as much in as we can," Elliott said.
Once the fair opens, armbands will be available only on site. They'll run $22 on opening day, $25 during the week and $30 on Saturday, Oct. 5. Ride tickets also will be available for purchase individually, at $5 for four, $25 for 25 and $50 for 55.
Elliott said the midway is particularly popular with students and young adults but, "we have so much variety there's something for everyone." Older people like browsing the fine arts, photography, homemaking and crafts competitions. Others come for the livestock shows and the fair food.
"I enjoy the Fall Flower Show," he added. "We also give out awards for the best horticultural exhibits. And I enjoy the art people bring to exhibit. We have so many talented people in this community."
There's also the Village Building, where fair-goers can shop for special deals at booths set up by area retailers.
Exchangeites will be working throughout the month to finalize plans and ready the fairgrounds. A guidebook and more information about the competitions is available on the Coosa Valley Fair website.