Coosa students lament loss of fellow student in auto wreck
Watson was killed Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. 411 west of Cave Spring.
"Welding was his thing," Turrentine said. "He knew that he loved it and once he started doing it he enjoyed it so very much." She said he loved cutting things up and then using the pieces to create something altogether new.
Turrentine also said that just last week Watson helped beautify the campus by planting rose bushes.
"To me that was an example of what kind of person he was, just a caring individual. He took care of the little details to make everything look beautiful," Turrentine said. "We're going to name the rose garden the Marshall Watson Rose Garden,"
Tom Ewing, assistant chief of the Floyd County Police, said that Watson was westbound on U.S. 411 — also known as Gadsden Road — between 4:30 and 5 p.m. when he crested a hill in a slight curve and lost control of his vehicle. Ewing said it appeared as if the 16-year-old went off the right shoulder, over corrected and came all the way back across the highway and slammed into a utility pole.
"It did not appear as if speed was a factor, but the weather definitely was," Ewing said.