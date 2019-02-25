For his honors senior project, one Coosa High School student returned to his alma mater, Cave Spring Elementary School, to start a Fellowship of Christian Athletes program for a group of older students.
“I would have to say this is one of my biggest accomplishments,” Brady Jacobs said. “I think FCA, especially in high school, has made me who I am and helped me get out and know more people.”
Jacobs wears a lot of hats at Coosa. Along with being heavily involved with the FCA on a high school and county levels, he is vice president of the senior class, president of the National Honor Society, plays tennis and will be captain of the men’s volleyball team.
Despite having such a busy schedule Jacobs still finds time on Thursday mornings to meet with around 35 third through fifth graders and talk to them about Jesus, life and to get students familiar with the organization as they rise through the grade levels.
Jacobs said he has never established something on his own before and with having the connections at CSES he thought this would be a perfect opportunity. Jacobs began his FCA program three weeks ago and wasn’t expecting more than 10 kids.
“We had around 45,” he said. “I was blown away.”
He likes to do hands-on lessons with the students instead of just standing in front of them reading. Jacobs said he made salvation bracelets and taught a lesson using a hardboiled egg.
“He practices what he preaches,” Principal LaDonna Turrentine said of Brady.
Brady said after he graduates high school he plans on continuing work with the CSES FCA program, saying it is important to have this program on every level. After high school Brady will attend either Georgia Highlands College or Shorter University where he has been contacted by the tennis coach about playing for the Hawks. He wants to major in Communications or Public Relations with a minor in Christian Leadership. He also works with the youth at West Rome Baptist Church.