Before giving the money she raised to Public Animal Welfare Services, a Coosa High School senior spent an hour of her Thursday afternoon playing and petting the different animals up for adoption at the 99 North Ave. facility.
For her senior project, Laura Robinson created and sold Christmas ornaments to raise money for PAWS, which ended up totaling $235.
“I’m sorry if a lot of it is in ones,” she told Jeff Mitchell of PAWS.
Mitchell said that one dollar bills can still buy things, adding that the money donated will go towards canine parvovirus tests and other items on the PAWS wish list.
Robinson said she currently interns at West Rome Animal Clinic most days, and it was there where she sold her 200 handmade Christmas ornaments. The ornaments featured bones, paw prints, hearts and “In memory of” which came with blanks for pet owners to fill in the names of their beloved pets. “Those were my best sellers,” she said.
Robinson said she chose PAWS because she wanted to give money to an organization that helps both dogs and cats. She has been an intern at West Rome Animal Clinic since August, 2018 where she shadows vets and helps with varying tasks from watching surgery to helping hold pets during exams. Robinson said she has been accepted to Jacksonville State University and plans to go to veterinarian school once she graduates college.