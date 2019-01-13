Former state representative Christian Coomer closed out his campaign account with a $44,000 donation to Adairsville Church of God.
The Cartersville Republican served for eight years before accepting an appointment to the Georgia Court of Appeals. His father is pastor of the Adairsville church and his family has been part of the congregation for more than a decade.
Coomer, who had been unopposed for re-election, had more than $76,000 left in his campaign account after the previous, Oct. 25, deadline to file with the State Ethics Commission. State law also allows those funds to be used for charitable and political contributions.
After covering his remaining expenditures, he made donations totaling $44,672.13 to his church.
He also gave the maximum, $6,600, to his new Court of Appeals campaign fund and $15,000 to an entity named Vivian's PAC. Coomer could not be reached for comment but the PAC has the same address as Southern Magnolia Capital, a political fundraising business run by Gov. Nathan Deal's daughter-in-law Denise Deal.
His former House District 14 seat covers part of southeastern Floyd County and the western half of Bartow County. A Dec. 18 special election to fill the vacancy drew four candidates.
Mitchell Scoggins, a retired probate court judge, won the seat outright and will be sworn into office today. He and the other candidates filed their year-end campaign reports last week.
Scoggins reported $2,205 cash on hand but still has an outstanding personal loan of $11,255 that he made to his campaign. He took in $18,200 in contributions and spent just under $28,500.
Coomer's father, Ken Coomer, also sought the seat. He reported that he had received $100,473 in donations and spent $61,284. As of Dec. 31, Ken Coomer had just over $39,000 in cash left, along with $14,223 remaining debt on a personal loan to his campaign.
Nickie Leighly and Nathan Wilson terminated their campaign accounts as of Dec. 31.
Wilson reported receiving and spending $709.76 on his campaign. Leighly reported receiving and spending $1,695.
The next deadline for state lawmakers' financial disclosure reports is Jan. 31, although there's a grace period through Feb. 7 before a penalty is assessed. Contributions can't be accepted while the Georgia General Assembly is in session. The legislature convenes today and will run for 40 working days, likely through March.