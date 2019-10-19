Chefs at the Trout Unlimited Chili Cook Off Saturday were as tight-lipped Saturday about their chili recipes as a fisherman is about what lures the trout are hitting in John's Creek.
A heavily overcast sky and intermittent light and heavy rain held the crowd down from previous years, but the 60 or so cooking teams had as much fun as always, shouting down their competitors across Ridge Ferry park and offering up more chili for People's Choice votes at the 34th annual fundraiser for the anglers organization.
TU spokesman Paul Diprima said the event grew out of wanting to do something different than the run-of-the-mill banquet. Bill Summer told members of the group about a chili cook off in Florida, so the group put one together and had 17 teams the first time.
"There wasn't a stage in the park, there wasn't any electricity anywhere," Diprima said. The event grew to over 100 teams a number of years ago, but that has backed off some in recent years. The threat of bad weather Saturday held off many teams that would have come out on the morning of the event, but nonetheless close to 60 teams did make it to the park Saturday. Many showed up Friday night in RV's and tents to start cooking on scene.
People's Choice winners Saturday were Fat Pat & Tubby's Chili, followed by Etowah Yacht Club and Hot Rod Nitro Chili. The Judge's Choice top prize went to Sharpe's Southern Smokeshack, followed by Bite Me Chili and Hot Rod Nitro Chili.
The top cook site award went to Bloomin' Good Chili, followed by M&M Automotive and Hot Rod Chili.
Skip Conner, Rome, of Skip Dawg Chili, cooked up three different recipes for visitors to the park. One was a meat and veggie chili, another added beans and a third included seasoned herbs and spices.
"Fresh ingredients are the key," Connor said.
Bob Gilleland with Hot Rod Chili said the key to a good chili was simple.
"Just don't burn it," Gilleland said. "Cook what you like and don't chase the judges."
The team at Sharpe's Southern Smokeshack Chili also had a couple of different recipes over open fires. One was a smoked brisket chili and the other was a Cajun recipe featured rabbit, andouille sausage, pork neck bone and chuck roast. The latter also featured 15 different types of beans.
John Davis, a member of the Home Boys Chili team, which has won the Judge's Choice Award four years in a row, said consistency was the key to the Home Boys' success. "We don't change it," Davis said of the winning recipe.
Members of the KneckDown Chili team worked to display their previous trophies, many of them People's Choice awards. Edmond Jones said the KneckDown team had been regular participants in the cook off since 2007.
Diprima said funds from the event are used to help the Arrowhead Outdoor Education Center on Floyd Springs Road and the endowment of a scholarship for coldwater fisheries studies at the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources. A second endowment was created about six years ago to assist with special research projects at Warnell.
In the past the event has raised as much as $22,000, but with the weather putting a damper on crowds Saturday, Diprima said "Honestly, we're hoping to do a little better than break-even."