Retired Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ricky Agan remembers when patrol cars used to have one single revolving light on top and there were fewer than 100 inmates in the jail.
“I’ve been here through four sheriffs,” said Agan, who now works maintenance at the facility after serving 33 years total for those sheriffs.
Fast forward to the present and there are now more than 550 people housed at the jail and multiple light bars atop patrol vehicles.
Agan is one of more than 150 retired and current employees who enjoyed the annual Sheriff’s Homecoming barbecue to honor those who dedicated parts of their lives to public service.
The brainchild of current Sheriff Tim Burkhalter in 2011, barbecue preparations began at 3 a.m. Friday with the grilling and smoking of the 10 Boston butts, 33 racks of ribs and 90 chicken breasts and didn’t end until 3 p.m. when 5 gallons each of coleslaw, baked beans and potato salad also were polished off.
“This really is like coming home every year,” Tim Baird, a deputy in the warrants division before retiring in 2011, said as he visited with those he used to work with under the mobile kitchen awning. “We’re all family.”
Baird, who now has rental units and enjoys flying his private plane, said he suffered two severe injuries while arresting suspects over the years.
“I’m still having surgeries for ruptured discs,” he said as he tried to avoid the rain dripping off the edge of the awning. “I would rather be at work. I miss it. You get used to coming in and working with all these people and suddenly it’s over.”
Richard Wilson was a sergeant for more than 13 years before taking a position as a special agent with the state prison system in 2015. He said he still sees many of his former colleagues on a weekly basis.
Then there’s Maj. Dave Roberson, who continues to serve under the sheriff for his 24th year.
“It’s in my blood, I guess,” Roberson said. “My father retired from the Rome Police Department after 40 years and my brother is chief of operations for Rome fire. This is a great thing Sheriff Burkhalter does for us every year.”
Also anxiously awaiting the meal cooked up by jail food service provider Skillet Kitchen was K-9 Deputy Jimmy Allred. He said he loves his job of 32 years, and hopes to be able to keep it for many years to come.
“I get to run around with my dog all day, so I’m good,” he said of his Belgian malinois, Rhett.
Busily working behind the scenes to make sure the dining area set up in the temporary training rooms was festive and welcoming, Executive Office Manager Mechelle Cliatt lit the votive candles on each table she decorated with pumpkins and fall colors.
For Cliatt, this is her way of showing respect for the many hard-working employees and retirees she’s been honored to know over the years.
“I love what I do,” said Cliatt, who has worked for the sheriff’s office since 1997 and the county since 1990. “Some of the retirees are older, so we like to make sure they are comfortable, especially on a rainy day like today. This room will fill up for sure. It’s wonderful.”