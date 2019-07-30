Rome officials are reviewing proposals from three consulting firms offering to help find a path forward for the public transit system.
Under a federal mandate, Rome City Schools students must start using school buses instead of city transit buses by the end of the year. The loss of ridership — after 35 years — has put both the mainline and paratransit services at risk of being defunded.
The request for proposals issued June 27 asked for a complete evaluation of the existing situation and analysis of "a wide range" of new options. A final report will be due March 1, 2020.
"We're looking for a sustainable plan, yes, but we're hoping to actually grow our department," Transit Director Kathy Shealy said. "One thing I'd like to see is more frequent service, instead of an hour wait."
Tuesday was the deadline for responses and three out-of-state firms sent packets: Foursquare ITP of Rockville, Maryland; Whitman, Requardt & Associates in Baltimore; and Moore & Associates based in Valencia, California.
Purchasing Director Johnna Allen said she would be part of the committee reviewing the proposals along with Shealy, Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson, Planning Director Artagus Newell and his transportation planner, Kayla Schaaf.
Shealy said she's optimistic an innovative solution will be found. Public input will be part of the process.
"There's a lot of need in the community," she said. "People who don't have cars use the bus to get to work. We serve seniors who can't get to the doctor, and you'd be surprised at how many of them do volunteer work."
Rome Transit Department provided 115,120 Main Line passenger trips in 2018 in addition to 958,019 rides for city school students. The paratransit service provided 6,938 rides that year and another 15,715 rides under a contract with Transit Alliance.
Currently, RTD can only operate within the city limits and, in some cases, up to three-quarters of a mile outside.
There's been some talk about partnering with Floyd County to expand service into the unincorporated area. Shealy said discussions went nowhere in the past but she expects the issue to come up as part of the evaluation, once the consulting contract is awarded.
"We have a lot of requests, especially for paratransit," Shealy said. "We're under (Section) 5311 for rural areas and there are a lot of funds available."
The Federal Transit Authority pays 80 percent for buses and equipment, 50 percent for operating assistance, and 80 percent for non-fixed route paratransit service under the 5311 program.
However, it's unclear if the county also would be eligible for the grant funds, which are earmarked "to support public transportation in rural areas with populations of less than 50,000," according to the FTA website.
That was a sticking point in 2008 when the County Commission led a special study committee to look at participating in the system. Local and state disability advocates had pushed for an expansion of the service, with a long-term goal of linking the Rome-Floyd system to systems in other Northwest Georgia counties.
Rome runs five Main Line fixed routes and six paratransit routes daily, Monday through Friday. The RTD also operates 26 tripper routes that are used by the students, who will transfer to school buses next year.