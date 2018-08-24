Construction underway of new outdoor shade at PAWS
The shade will provide cover for dogs when they are in one of two outdoor cages used while the indoor cages are being cleaned and for interaction when potential adoptive families visit the shelter.
Victoria Helms, who works at the front desk at PAWS, credited Rome City Commissioner Allison Watters with initiating construction through her volunteer animal advocacy.
“The project was called Shade for the Shelter,” Helms said. Construction is being financed by Claws for Paws, a local not for profit organization that fundraises to aid local animal rescue professionals.
“Claws for Paws hosted an event in June called Rome for the Rescues,” said Waters. “We had a sponsorship option and those who gave $1,500 or more will be featured on a plaque that will be put up after construction is finished.”
Watters helped initiate the project in her role as an animal advocate in Rome and Floyd County, but said that her position as a commissioner helped facilitate the process.
“We spoke with the warden (Michael Long) at the prison about using inmate labor in construction. So the project is a great example of private-public partnership, and that’s what we’re all about,” Watters said. “Claws for Paws have been a longtime partner of PAWS. At the old shelter we paid for air conditioning in the puppy room. We just want to make sure they have the best resources to do the best job they can. We’re doing positive things at PAWS and we’re going continue to see positive things.”
According to Animal Control Officer Matt Cordle, the shade will be about 10 feet tall in the front and 8 feet in the rear so as to provide a slope to spill rainwater. He estimated the length of the shade as 42 feet and the width as 22 feet. The steel for the project has already been ordered and construction should be quick after its arrival. Anchor bolts have been installed and cement has been poured for the bases of the shade.
For more information on PAWS call 706-236-4537. Readers can learn more about Claw for Paws at clawsforpaws.org.