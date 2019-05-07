If data provided to the Joint Development Oversight committee for Rome and Floyd County is indicative of the local economy you'd have to believe that the community is experiencing a major growth spurt.
"We're super busy," said James Martin of the Building Inspection office.
Martin said Del Taco is slated to go onto the lot where the original West Rome Burger King was located. He also mentioned that Texas Roadhouse and Panda Express have made initial inquiries with respect to their locating in the proposed East Bend retail center on the former Kmart property.
Building Inspection has issued 17 new single-family home permits within the city through April, up from just four last year. Out in the unincorporated area of Floyd County, 68 new single-family starts have been authorized, compared to 46 through the end of April last year.
Martin also said code enforcement activity is picking up, with 173 notice of violations issued along with 62 actual citations for not taking care of violations.
Assistant Floyd County Manager Gary Burkhalter reported to the panel that the county was still waiting to hear from the Federal Aviation Administration with respect to grant funding to assist with the major runway expansion project at the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
"We're sitting tight until that determination is made," Burkhalter said.
Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful Program Coordinator Emma Wells said her office is working with city and county officials to develop a Blight Task Force to examine the extent of rundown properties across the community and develop ways to address them. Wells also said future Litter Index measurements would be much more comprehensive than in the past.
Planning Director Artagus Newell said that his office had been allocated $140,000 from the Georgia Department of Transportation for a major upgrade of the Long Range Transportation Plan and Unified Planning Work Program which is due in May of 2021.
"We wanted to be ahead of the curve on that," Newell said
Newell was among several Rome and Floyd County participants at the Georgia Trail Summit in Columbus. During the discussion of trails, City Commissioner Craig McDaniel suggested that perhaps some sort of mobile application could be developed to help visitors better understand and be able to enjoy Rome's trail network.