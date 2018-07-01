Connecting and caring: Leila Ward helps at hospice ‘It’s a blessing to them, and it blesses me’
In a time in society where people are more disconnected than ever, sometimes what a person needs most is someone to just stop and care about them. When that is the case, one needs to look no further than Leila Ward.
She gets a lot practice interacting with people during her job at the Chattooga Senior Center, planning activities and outings for those who make use of the center.
“It’s just a family atmosphere there,” Ward said. “I love helping others. I think the older generation — I’m one of them, too, I just don’t feel it yet — we just have a really good time. We’re just like a family.”
At age 70, Ward has not slowed down much — if anything, she has not slowed down at all. But she is never too busy for people. Just ask Pastor George Nix, who is the chaplain for Pruitt Health Hospice in Rome.
Nix met Ward about two years ago while leading bingo for Pruitt Health Hospice at the Chattooga Senior Center
“I called her to ask if I could do bingo at the senior center. She said yes,” Nix said. “The first time I came I didn’t get to see her as she was substituting for a Meals on Wheels driver. I met her the next time and found her to be gracious and kind. We began a friendship immediately.”
While calling bingo numbers and overseeing games, Nix would talk about needing volunteers for hospice to provide companionship for our patients or help in administrative capacity.
“One day he said something about the calls,” Ward said. “I asked about what that meant.”
The hospice service engages volunteers to call families in their care to check on caregivers and patients. The volunteers will ask caregivers how they are doing and if they need anything.
“I said I can do that, and he said OK,” Ward said. “That’s how it started. I really wanted to help Mr. George out. he really needed someone to do the calls. I enjoy talking to people and making sure they’re OK.”
Ward already checks on the seniors who regular visiting the center, calling them to make sure everything is alright if they have missed several regular days at the senior center.
“The old saying is true that if you need something done right, ask a busy person,” Nix said. “She handles her responsibilities well at the center and has a great relationship with everyone. She is active at church. Leila is kind, generous, compassionate, caring and a hard worker.”
Ward also credits her age for helping her in her role as a volunteer for hospice.
“I’ve been through losing several people in my lifetime and know how hard that is,” Ward said. “You can feel how another person is feeling. And it helps to have someone to talk to.”
Her upbringing also helps her. Ward said she was raised to help people and to know that there is indeed a time for everything – including a time to die.
“You’re tuned in to the fact that your (own) time is short,” Ward said. “And you look forward to being with your own loved ones again.”
If she senses that the caregivers she is tasked with checking on are down, she tries to share that comfort with them, often with something as simple as “Bless you.”
“It’s a blessing to them, and it blesses me,” Ward said. “Sometimes I say, ‘God loves you and so do I.’ And that helps them a little bit.”
Nix couldn’t be happier with having someone like Ward in his corner. Making a phone call might seem mundane or simple to an outsider, but it can mean the world to a caregiver who is at home and feels overwhelmed by circumstances. Staying in touch and caring for other seniors at the center can mean the world to those people as well.
“It is wonderful to have a godly woman like her in her position at the center and as a volunteer,” Nix said. “She calls the patients’ families every week to make sure they have everything they need. Several of them look forward to hearing from her.”
People just matter to Ward. They are why she volunteers to make calls. They are the reason she stays busy scheduling activities and events for seniors at the senior center in Chattooga County when she could be putting her feet up and relaxing more.
She credits working at the senior center – where she had worked years before as a site director — saved her from declining after her husband passed away and she wasn’t working. Being there gave her a purpose.
“They keep me going,” Ward said. “Somebody asked me how long was I going to work, when was I going to retire and just do nothing. I can’t do ‘nothing.’ As long as I can drive I’ll go. And my work at the senior center — it’s a joy. They mean so much to me.”