Confluence conference speakers set for April 12 event
Lee has a PhD in biochemistry and worked just a couple of years in the pharmaceutical industry before joining the ranks of academia. Lee has been in his current position in Athens since 2005. His research was on molecular and cellular growth factors implicated in the development of cancer.
The Confluence conference has been adapted to become a one-day event for business leaders, manufacturers, technologists, educators, entrepreneurs and students.
“Rome and Floyd County continues to be at the forefront of innovation with leaders in advanced manufacturing, healthcare and small business start-ups,” said Pete McDonald, 2018 chairman of the Chamber board and president of Georgia Northwestern Technical College. “The Confluence conference highlights the Chamber's priority of attracting and expanding high-tech, high-performance jobs for our area."
Beth Wardlaw, a technology integration specialist at Darlington School, is the chairman of the Confluence conference for the Chamber.
Other speakers include:
Matt Nuccio, owner of Design Edge Inc., a leader in the toy and game industry; Dr. John Copenhayver, co-founder and president of Hayver Corp., which support clients with daily monitoring and related health care needs; Joshua Cutter, a student at Berry College who is the lead creator of a solar-powered sensor that notifies when standing water is present on flat roof commercial buildings and Annie Eaton, CEO of Futurus, the Atlanta-based future technologies company involved with virtual reality, augmented reality and 360 captures.
Tickets can be purchased on the Rome Floyd Chamber’s website, www.romega.com or over the phone at 706-291-7663.