State lawmakers are expected to consider changes to the way healthcare facilities are regulated.
Healthcare is expected to be a major focus again when the Georgia General Assembly starts its new session Jan. 14, and local lawmakers have been studying a number of proposals.
Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, said a replacement of the Certificate of Need program is one of the recommendations to come out of the House Rural Development Council he’s served on for the past two years.
Aimed at ensuring medical services fill actual community needs, the CON program requires providers to get state approval for costly equipment purchases, expansions and new ventures.
Supporters say it prevents for-profit operations from siphoning insured patients from nonprofit hospitals. Opponents contend it stifles projects that could broaden access to care.
“We’ll probably see some movement to revisit CON,” Lumsden said, although he was reluctant to predict the outcome.
“The Senate has a bit different view than what the Rural Development Council has recommended and, of course, the hospitals have their viewpoints,” he added.
The recommendations call for a new accreditation and licensing process that “promote(s) equitable competition,” along with more public scrutiny of how nonprofits are using their subsidies. Accredited new providers in the Atlanta Metro region could bypass state review.
Legislation also would spell out requirements for indigent and charity care, with penalties for not meeting the minimum.
Nonprofits would be responsible for a higher percentage than for-profits, which also pay tax on their assets. A “single specialty destination hospital” would have the heaviest burden: 10 percent of its income or the state average, whichever is higher.
Florida-based Cancer Treatment Centers of America operates a “destination hospital” in Newnan for mainly out-of-state patients. Its access to Georgia included limits on the number of in-state patients it may serve. However, the private, for-profit chain has been pushing to eliminate the cap and CON restrictions for several years
Locally, Floyd Medical Center, Redmond Regional Medical Center and Harbin Clinic officials have been battling CTCA’s efforts to expand its patient base. Legislation nearly passed in 2015 and again in 2017.
“There are powerful entities on both sides … (with) legitimate concerns,” Lumsden said. “Let’s go through the hearing process; I think we can find some common ground.”
The Rural Development Council also wants to raise the statewide cap on tax credits in exchange for donations to rural hospitals from $60 million to $100 million a year.
Polk Medical Center is eligible for the program, FMC is not.