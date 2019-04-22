During the most recent evaluation of the church’s vision, First Baptist Church of Rome decided to focus on three main community outreach priorities in the coming years: poverty, child abuse and addiction.
“When you look at any one of those three, they are all very closely relate,” said FBC member Keith Phillips.
To address these often interconnected issues, FBC has chosen to use a concept known as “Bridges out of Poverty,” based on a book by Ruby Payne, an expert the mindsets of economic classes and overcoming the hurdles of poverty.
“Bridges just happens to be one vehicle to be able to support the initiative,” Phillips said.
FBC doesn’t want this effort to be a unilateral one, however, having already officially enlisted the help of several other area churches, officially including St Mary’s Catholic, Pleasant Valley North Baptist, Mount Calvary Baptist, Lovejoy and St. Peter’s Episcopal.
“We are in the process of expanding,” said Phillips. “One of the things that is critical for this effort to be successful is for it to be a community initiative, not just FBC. This is a faith-based initiative driven by a coalition of churches throughout the community because everyone is affected by it — whether they are in poverty or not.”
Phillips, who is also involved with Floyd Court Appointed Special Advocates, said he sees many of the effects of poverty in those cases.
“At CASA we get assigned children to work with that are in the Division of Family and Children Services system,” said Phillips. “We see many cases where everything would be better if the parents would just get their acts together.”
With the Bridges outline, Phillips said the coalition of local churches, first responders and volunteers hope to lend area poor a hand in figuring out how to break the cycle and rise out of poverty.
“The challenge with the current system is that all of the programs are focused on solving an immediate need,” said Phillips. “There’s no long-term solution.”
Phillips hopes a faith-based, long-term, approach will help eliminate the cycle of poverty by helping identify the causes of poverty as well as the factors that can perpetuate the problem and help individuals overcome them. That doesn’t just include the financial aspects.
“Our brains immediately go to the financial aspect, but the reality of it is that the emotional poverty,” said Phillips. “There’s a culture in every community that establishes barriers that can keep people poor. We often make it very difficult for people in poverty to get a job, for example.”
Phillips cited factors like criminal records, and deficient public transportation systems many smaller communities have.
FBC held their first Bridges workshop on April 6, an all day meeting that included representatives from several churches, the judicial system and various local law enforcement agencies.
“We had a great turnout of around 112 participants,” said Phillips, who added that organizers identified a good number of willing volunteers that will be the first group to be trained and begin carrying out the first parts of the initiative. “We had representatives from the Rome Police, Floyd County Police, Sheriff’s office and Judge (Jack) Niedrach.”
Phillips said the need to include law enforcement is because in many cases first responders are the first to come in close contact with cases of poverty in the community.
“First responders often have a very poor understanding of what poverty is, what causes it, and how people can get out of it,” said Phillips, who hopes the Bridges effort can help give public servants a better insight into how they can sometimes help when they come in contact with the poor.
An upcoming summer workshop will walk volunteers through the Getting Ahead Certification workshop so they can be immediately get started serving.
“The training will likely be held in June and will get 15 to 20 volunteers certified,” said Phillips. “We are currently planning a late summer session and our first groups served will likely be residents at Living Proof Recovery’s Next Door transitional home and the William S. Davies Homeless Shelter.
“Getting ahead while just getting by” will be one of the first sessions, working with people who live in poverty, according to Phillips.
“Groups of 8 to 10 people will come together once a week for a couple of hours in the evening for a period of 20 weeks,” Phillips said. “This will be an intense program of understanding where they are as it relates to the community to understand what’s keeping them in poverty and how they can be part of a well-functioning community.”
Phillips said some of the areas covered will be financial literacy, building savings and managing a budget and checking account.
According to Phillips, the Bridges outreach will be a long-term approach from the very beginning and, though the fruits might not be seen quickly, the lasting results could be long lasting and permanent.
“This is truly a community changing process that has long term and hopefully permanent affects that might take 15 to 20 years to achieve,” said Phillips. “It’s called generational poverty for a reason.”