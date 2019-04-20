The 25th annual community-wide Easter egg hunt set for Saturday has been postponed to Sunday 2 p.m. at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The free event, sponsored by Greater Christ Temple Rapture Preparation Cathedral, will feature more than 1,500 plastic eggs for the hunt, prizes including “gold dollars,” and live music.
