Breakfast, lunch or dinner at the Steak 'n Shake in Rome just won't be the same for many Romans. Teresa Milam, who was one of owner Wayne Robinson's first employees at the restaurant over nine years ago, died in a wreck on I-85 in Troup County Sunday.
Milam, who was 64, had worked for many years at the Western Sizzlin' on Martha Berry Boulevard before moving over to Steak 'n Shake. "She was totally the heartbeat of our store," Robinson said. "She greeted everyone like they were her best friend."
Robinson's sentiment has been echoed scores of times in threads on social media. Barbara Earle wrote on Facebook, "I don't care where you saw Teresa — working (hard and long hours), grocery shopping, or wherever- she always had a big smile and acted like it made her day to see you. Like it was the best thing that had come her way all day.
As much as friendliness was Milam's trademark, hard work was also her calling card. Robinson said she'd work 70 hours a week if he would have let her.
"You couldn't get her to leave. Steak 'n Shake was like her family," Robinson said.
"She was the kindest, had the biggest heart, the sweetest disposition. Never saw her down, was always ready to lift you up. Always called you hon and sweetie," wrote Pam Watkins on Facebook.
Robinson said Milam was on her way to Fort Benning to see a son and grandchild when the wreck occurred.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Milam pulled her Ford F-150 into the southbound emergency lane near mile marker 8 on I-85 around 9:40 a.m. Sunday. When Milam attempted to pull back into traffic she was struck by a Pontiac Vibe. Milam's vehicle then traveled back into the median and caught fire. The crash is still under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.
The driver of the Pontiac and two passengers were taken to the WellStar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange for treatment of visible injuries. A third passenger in the Pontiac was not hospitalized
Robinson said he was not sure how authorities determined that she was an employee of the Steak 'n Shake, but the Georgia State Patrol had sent officers by the store in an effort to locate next of kin following the wreck.