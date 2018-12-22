Rome Community Kitchen Executive Director Drew Taylor said cash contributions are the biggest thing people can do for the soup kitchen during the holidays.
Taylor expects to feed between 125 and 150 people Christmas Eve and a few less than that Christmas Day. The food pantry is well stocked at this point, but utility bills and insurance payments all have to be dealt with.
"With both buildings going our power bills run close to $2,000 a month and that doesn't include water and gas and things like that," Taylor said.
The Community Kitchen will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 10:45 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Jarrod Johnson, owner of Smoothie King in Rome delivered a load of canned goods Friday afternoon representing contributions people had made at his business in exchange for a free Smoothie during the past week.
Taylor explained that people who come in on Christmas Day are, for the most part, likely to be actual homeless people.
"If you have somewhere else to go, if you have family or if you have food at home you're going to be at home on Christmas Day," Taylor said. "The ones we serve on Christmas Day are pretty much the ones that are depending on us to be open to serve that day."
The Christmas menu will include ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, maybe some fruit along with bread and dessert. Taylor has a number of people signed up to volunteer on both Monday and Tuesday.
"We've got people signed up and I've got people who have verbally committed and I'm sure a lot of them will show up," said Taylor.
He said that the Community Kitchen has benefited from a number of successful food drives in the last couple of months.
“We've been blessed with a lot of food," he said. “I would hate to ask for something that we don't really need at the moment. I feel like that becomes hoarding when you ask for something you really don't need."