Community invited to presentation on proposed parking plan updates
The City of Rome and the Downtown Development Parking Office invite the community to attend a public presentation on the latest updates to the proposed parking plan for downtown. The presentation, followed by a Q&A segment, will be held at the Rome City Auditorium on Tuesday, April 17 at 6 p.m.
“Based on input from businesses and community members, we’ve made several changes to the proposed parking plan,” said Parking Director, Becky Smyth. “We hope to have strong attendance and public input at this upcoming meeting as we continue to refine the plans.”
Revisions to the plan include adjusting paid parking costs for on-street parking and adding free on-street parking.
Revised Proposal - Paid Parking Costs:
- 1st Hour: FREE
- 2nd Hour: $1
- 3rd Hour: $2
- 4+ Hours: $3 Per Hour
Additionally, the parking committee would like to clarify that all parking revenue generated will go into an enterprise fund for future parking needs and improvements such as downtown signage, crosswalk lighting, shuttle service, etc. The parking decks will have improved parking directional signs and increased monitoring and enforcement.
The parking committee appreciates the feedback gained from the community to help in the revision of the proposed parking plan. Public comments were shared through public survey, downtown business owner meetings, public forum discussions and public comment cards.
The parking committee’s goal is to create a plan that best benefits Downtown Rome businesses, residents and visitors to enhance current parking as well as provide for future parking needs.
For questions concerning the downtown parking presentation, contact Parking Services Manager, Becky Smyth at 706-236-4458, parking@romega.us.