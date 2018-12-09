The Community Foundation for Greater Rome has awarded its third cycle of grants from the Community Impact Fund to the Free Clinic of Rome, Elevation House, Living Proof Recovery, Coosa River Basin Initiative, and Communities in Schools. Other funds at the Community Foundation have awarded additional grants to Living Proof Recovery, the Davies Homeless Shelter and Restoration Rome.
“We represent a collection of funds,” said Joel Snider, Executive Director of the Community Foundation. “After evaluations by the review committee, our board awarded grants from the Community Impact Fund. Following that process, two of our other fund advisors provided additional funding.”
“We received twenty-two proposals, totaling over $300,000 of requests,” said Snider. “From all our sources, we will give away $58,000 in grants.”
The Foundation's board awarded $3000 to the Free Clinic of Rome for equipment that expands treatment of dental patients. They also awarded Elevation House with $10,000 to help fund its new Clubhouse model of rehabilitation for individuals suffering with mental illnesses. The NAMI chapter of Rome will match this grant.
Living Proof Recovery will use the $8,500 it receives from the Community Impact Fund to furnish its "Next Door" initiative, a reentry housing program for women in recovery. Coosa River Basin Initiative will receive $2,000 to run a summer program that monitors bacteria in local rivers. The program will use volunteers and students from the Bonner Scholar program at Berry College. Communities in Schools will receive $1,000 to increase the number of male participants in its mentor program .
Restoration Rome will use its $10,000 from another fund to help launch its new visitation program for families in the foster care system. The Community Foundation gave its first-ever grant to Restoration Rome in 2016.
An anonymous donor completely funded a $18,000 proposal from the Davies Homeless Shelter to create a mobile distribution system of fresh vegetables in sections of town labeled as “food oases,” Snider said. “It was a very creative proposal and the partnership with South Rome Redevelopment Corporation, the Rome/Floyd ECO Center, and the City of Rome was a model of what we look for.” Living Proof will receive an additional $4,000 from another fund, for its Next Door project.
“We left many excellent proposals on the table,” said Snider. “The quality of the requests goes up each year. It gets more difficult to choose who receives the grants.”
All checks will be awarded Monday evening, December 10, at presentation event hosted by the Foundation for grant recipients.