The Community Foundation for Greater Rome has awarded a series of grants totaling $28,000 to three local nonprofits.
LivingProof Recovery and Elevation House partnered to receive a $12,500 grant, the Boys & Girls Clubs also received $12,500 while Lovejoy Community Services received a $3,000 grant.
The community foundation received 14 proposals for funding this year. The requests added up to $240,000 but it had to pare the list down to the the four agencies that received the grants.
“We represent a collection of funds,” said Ashley Garner, executive director of the Community Foundation. “Each year we are giving larger and larger sums of money to many area nonprofits thanks the generosity of the donors to both the Rome Impact Fund and Donor Advised Funds.”
The foundation is in its fourth year and has doled out more than $216,000 from a combination of community impact funds and donor advised funds.
The Lovejoy grant came from a donor advised fund endowed with proceeds from the sale of the Rome Christian Church Heritage Fund. It will help a robotics program for middle school students during the church's annual Summer Explosion Program.
The grant to the Boys & Girls Clubs will be used to enhance its Financial Family Empowerment program, a financial literacy class offered for free to participants.
Executive Director J.R. Davis said the program has been administered through the club for several years -- for parents of youth as well as the youngsters themselves. A number of people who completed the program have successfully refinanced loans and started new businesses, he said.
Elevation House and LivingProof Recovery's joint proposal is for a holistic, peer-based recovery program for adults living with co-existing substance abuse disorder and mental illness. Claudia Hamilton, founder of LivingProof, said the two issues often go hand in hand.
"No one knows which came first. If you've used substances over a period of time, once you get into recovery a lot of time you develop a mental health condition," Hamilton said.
"We wanted to develop a program that was based in nutrition and exercise and how the outcomes will show a decrease of hospitalization for physical and mental health needs," she added.
Elevation House founder Carrie Edge has served on the board at LivingProof in the past and Hamilton said they work very well together.
Garner said the Community Foundation is continuing to see a wide variety of needs along with creative and well-developed efforts to address them.
“It is our hope to be able to give increasingly larger sums of grants to even more organizations as we grow. There were many excellent proposals we had to leave on the table," Garner said.