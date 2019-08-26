Members of Local 3212 of the Communications Workers of America are walking picket lines outside of AT&T facilities in Rome in a bid to focus attention on what the union believes are unfair labor practices by the communications giant.
Local CWA Steward Jay Baird said the contract with AT& T expired August 3.
"AT&T is not bargaining in good faith," Baird said. "Right now they're making agreements and then retracting them later in the day."
A statement issued over the weekend by the nine-state union district office in Decatur, Georgia reads, "It turns out that for over three months, we have been bargaining with people who do not have the real authority to make proposals or to reach an agreement with us."
"We strongly disagree with the union's claims of unfair labor practices," said Marty Richter, a spokesman for AT&T.
Issues for the union include everything from pay to benefits, what Baird calls work-life balance and wage.
"There are a whole lot of things AT&T is trying to put on our plate and not pay us for," Baird said.
Local 3212 has approximately 450 employees scattered at several sites in the Rome area. The union is part of a nine-state southeastern district with 22,000 employees.
"We're all on strike right now," Baird said.
The walkout includes phone system installers, cable repair workers, call center employees who take orders.
"Everybody that works with their hands and call craft employees," Baird said.
"We’re surprised and disappointed that union leaders would call for a strike at this point in the negotiations, particularly when we’re offering terms that would help our employees – some of whom average from $121,000 to $134,000 in total compensation – be even better off," Richter said. "We’re prepared for a strike and will continue working hard to serve our customers."
Baird said the employees were prepared to stay out, "as long as it takes" to get a new contract. He said to the best of his knowledge none of the union workers have crossed the picket line in Rome.