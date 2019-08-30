After more than two hours of discussion Friday morning, the Rome Public Safety Committee decided to table an ordinance police say would give them definitive steps for handling homeless camps and panhandlers until a task force can be assigned to research the issue.
The standing-room-only Sam King meeting room at City Hall drew city officials and community members who all agreed the city needs to work toward a solution.
They were divided, however, on the best way to reach that goal — especially when it came to giving more clarity to a city code defining and restricting "urban camping and improper use of public areas" and aggressive panhandling in public areas.
Police asked commissioners to pass an ordinance on to the full commission that more clearly defines how they should deal with the realities of an urban homeless population. Others worried such an ordinance would essentially be the criminalization of homelessness in Rome.
"This is not a vendetta against homeless people," Rome City Commissioner Milton Slack emphasized for the second time during the meeting, pounding his fist on the table. "We have a heart for people. This is a chance to put a law in place so those putting their lives on the line every day are not put in danger and the community as a whole remains safe."
The proposed ordinance not only more clearly defines "camping" and prohibited public areas such as beneath bridges and in parking lots, but it also allows for more gradual punitive measures by instituting warnings.
"If the person fails to promptly comply with the warning issued, then that person may be issued a citation or arrested," the amendment states, going on to explain that if someone is found in violation after the warning, their belongings will be confiscated and retained by the city, rather than being thrown away.
Asst. Rome Police Chief Debbie Burnett explained later that from their point of view the new ordinance would actually cut down on arrests. As the law stands now, violators are not given a warning at all.
"If we were to enforce the ordinances already on the books as suggested, it would have the opposite effect of the goal," Burnett said. "If we enforce littering or public drunk or defecating in public, we would have to arrest them, which is not what we want to do. The purpose of the (amended) ordinance is to help them clean up their camps and comply with the laws and the rights of other people and not encroach on them. We would have started with educating them about the new ordinances and not automatically putting them in jail."
During a presentation, Rome Police Maj. Rodney Bailey showed slides of numerous homeless camps — from trails near Big Lots and under bridges to various public parks. Officers have responded to 174 calls about homeless camps in the last 30 days and 516 panhandling complaints within the last 12 months, he said.
During only two days in mid-August in the King Fisher trail area alone, it cost the City's Street Department more than $3,000 in labor and vehicle expenses to remove homeless camps, according to Bailey's report.
Parks and Recreation Executive Director Todd Wofford spoke about his crews being threatened as well as issues with people sleeping in restrooms at the park.
"Residents want to see action and the ordinance was a tool to help officers do their jobs," Bailey said. "It is not designed to criminalize the homeless. It's a tool to help manage the camps."
The one point which seemed to be an agreement throughout the room, was the city needs to enact a long-term plan. City Manager Sammy Rich, as well as Davies Shelters Executive Director Devon Smyth, spoke of a comprehensive plan put together in 2007 which had fallen by the wayside during the recession.
In the end, Commissioners Slack, Randy Quick and Craig McDaniel agreed the issue needed more exploration with all community groups through a collaborative task force headed up by Mayor Bill Collins.
"The community can work together so maybe there won't be the need for such an ordinance in the future," Quick said. "Anything we do is going to take time."