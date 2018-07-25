Committee accepts proposal for West Third Street site
The committee agreed to let City Manager Sammy Rich move forward with negotiations over a sale price for the property and preliminary discussions regarding the likelihood of Tax Allocation District financial assistance for the development.
Robinson initially offered the city $630,000 for the 2.2 acre tract.
"My job is to get the most out of any sale of city property assets," Rich said.
David Doss, who had that property under option at one time several years ago, had offered to pay $1.2 million for the property before his plans for a similar development fell through.
The proposal, which is subject to revision, calls for 49 apartments on the second, third and fourth floors topped by a fifth and sixth floor with between 16 and 24 condominiums.
It also includes space for approximately 14 retail spaces on the first and second floors.
"So y'all are ready if we're ready?" asked Committee Chairman Bill Collins.
Robinson and architect Mark Cochran agreed that they should have final details relative to retail square footage, proposed lease, rental and purchase figures for the space and a name for the development within 45-60 days. Cochran told the panel that the project would be fully branded with its own pre-development website.
"It's a concept obviously that Rome does not have at the moment," Robinson said. "These things are playing extremely well in Chattanooga and Atlanta and Charlotte — and we're excited to put something like this in Rome that would be a landmark and a destination."
Cochran said they are looking at the possibility of including an upscale restaurant on a seventh floor.
Commissioner Craig McDaniel said the development would really be an extension of Broad Street.
"It really expands the downtown footprint,” McDaniel said. “You've got retail, you've got good living space."
Robinson said the development should be particularly attractive to retirees since it has walkable access to Floyd Medical Center.
Sam Moss, from Darlington School came to the committee session to support the project.
"That's where I want to live someday," Moss said.
A contractor who Robinson declined to identify has indicated that construction should take 16-18 months. Robinson estimated it would be ready for occupancy sometime in the summer or fall of 2020 if everything proceeds smoothly.
"I like having a young person be able to see how to design the stuff and Wayne with his experience. The two of y'all can do this and make it look spectacular," said Rome Commissioner Evie McNiece.
City manager Sammy Rich reminded the committee that the city has committed to create a pedestrian corridor between the Courtyard by Marriott and this development over to West Third Street and eventually on toward the hospital.
"It could be something as simple as decorative pavers, bollards and low-voltage lighting," Rich said.