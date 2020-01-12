Three new Rome city commissioners will be sworn in and a mayor will be elected by the board Monday during the commission’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second floor of Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St.
For Ward 1, newcomers Jim Bojo and Mark Cochran will join veteran Sundai Stevenson as they are sworn in by Superior Court Judge Bryant Durham at the start of the meeting.
Durham also will swear in Ward 3 newcomer Bonny Askew and veterans Bill Collins and Craig McDaniel. The terms are for four years.
City Attorney Andy Davis will preside over the election of this year’s mayor and pro tem mayor. One year ago, Bill Collins narrowly won the mayoral seat over sitting mayor Jamie Doss.
Also on Monday’s agenda, City Manager Sammy Rich will appoint city officials, authorizing agents and management staff.
There will be a first reading of the re-adoption of the city’s Defined Benefits Retirement Plan and a first reading of the re-adoption of the Unified Land Development Code and Zoning Maps.
There will be one ULDC amendment to create a category of retail services for adult-oriented businesses, which “shall be allowed by right with limitations” in the Light Industrial and Heavy Industrial zoning districts.
In addition, through a Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department agreement, the city will add 5 acres of Eagle Park and the dog park at Ridge Ferry Park — that includes three dog play/training areas enclosed by separate fences — to its property list.
Monday’s 5 p.m. caucus period will be used to garner photos for all commissioners, management staff and department directors.