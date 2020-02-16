When it comes to having big dreams for Rome, all Rome City Commissioners agreed during their annual Planning Retreat Thursday that it's going to take money to turn those dreams into reality. Lots of it.
What they didn't agree on was where that money was coming from.
Priority projects include providing affordable housing for young professionals, creating a vibrant riverwalk, attracting more industry for job creation, cleaning up the main corridors and finding solutions to homelessness.
Revenue sources mentioned to cover those expenses included continuing to rely on special purpose, local option sales taxes, issuing municipal bonds or even applying for low-interest bank loans.
"Money has never been cheaper," Commissioner Wendy Davis said in support of Commissioner Mark Cochran's idea of issuing bonds or applying for loans at interest rates below 1%.
They both argued the city would save money in the long run by bringing in cash more quickly than SPLOST funds, preventing the escalation of construction costs at what they said is currently about 9% per year.
"That's what happened with the Tennis Center," Davis said. "It ended up costing another $1 million."
City Manager Sammy Rich, however, countered that even if the city was able to get approval from voters for general revenue bonds or was able to get a large bank loan for a certain project, that money still has to be paid back.
"Borrowing money for new projects would require a fund source to pay back the debt, up to and including raising taxes," Rich said. "If we had an $8 million or $10 million SPLOST project we needed to complete, I would be pushing for bonds. But we don't."
The beauty of SPLOST funds, he said, is that anyone who comes into the community and buys anything or stays in a hotel is helping fund local projects through sales taxes. Otherwise, the burden would fall squarely on residents through increased property taxes.
In November 2017, voters approved a $63.8 million SPLOST package through an extension of the 1-cent sales tax. Collections started in April of last year and will continue for five years, through March 2024.
Included in that package for Rome was $2 million for a Fifth Avenue River District streetscape; $825,000 for Barron Stadium improvements; $1.7 million for Rome water system improvements; $5 million for Rome Public Works upgrades; $4.4 million for public safety facility and equipment; $5 million for sidewalk improvements; $980,000 for improvements to various parks; $3.6 million for the Blueways/waterways project that includes renovations to the ECO Center and a boat house on the Coosa River; and $395,000 for the East Central secondary access road.
"There's not a big, splashy 'ta-dah!' project there," Davis said.
Rich said the problem with a bond is you can't spend the money fast enough because you can only have so many projects going at the same time.
"If we had a big capital project, it'd be a no-brainer," he added. "We need a clear vision of what we want to spend the money on."
Commissioner Jamie Doss agreed with Rich, adding that the city needs to proceed cautiously with any future projects or they could end up like the Forum River Center that underwent various phases over the last 20 years.