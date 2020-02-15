Shortly after newly-seated Rome City Commissioner Mark Cochran got home Thursday night from the commission's annual planning retreat, he shared his excitement over the 11-hour event on his Facebook page.
"It's not an exaggeration to say that the city you knew yesterday, philosophically no longer exists," the post began. "Today was a watershed moment for the City of Rome. Possibly the most important day this city has had in a generation. Big changes are coming."
The post tagged fellow commissioners Jim Bojo, Bonny Askew, Wendy Davis, Craig McDaniel and Jamie Doss in special shout outs. Missing mention were Mayor Bill Collins, Sundai Stevenson and Randy Quick, although Cochran explained later that was only because they were not on Facebook.
Nearly 90 people indicated through thumbs ups or hearts they liked the post and Davis commented that Cochran had beat her to the punch.
"I can hardly believe all the amazing progress we made in moving forward new ideas for making Rome a more vibrant and welcoming city during our retreat today," Davis posted on her own page when sharing Cochran's post. "Truly a breath of fresh air to have colleagues happily embracing new and BIG ideas!!!"
McDaniel said Friday he was surprised by Cochran's post. He said that although he felt it was a good retreat, it wasn't quite as earth-shattering as Cochran made it sound.
"I like Mark. He has a thousand good ideas," said McDaniel, who has been through five previous planning retreats. "But we didn't come to any kind of grand conclusion that would change Rome. We can only do what we have the money for. I admire Mark's exuberance, but I can assure you nine commissioners are not ready to make a drastic turn to do anything in one fell swoop."
Cochran explained Saturday he felt a pronounced shift in thinking take place during retreat that gave him reason to be optimistic about future possibilities for the city.
He said that for the past 20 years, the philosophy driving Rome has been based on stability and in maintaining a status quo that has prevented growth.
To him, all that changed Thursday.
"In that one planning retreat, it seemed as though the philosophy of stability changed to a mindset and philosophy of growth," said Cochran, the owner of an architectural design firm. "The majority of things talked about were positive toward growth and really being willing and open to explore multiple avenues to get us going in the direction of growth. That to me was the watershed moment."
Cochran said he felt a sea change right off the bat during a joint discussion with Floyd County commissioners and staff about how to go about updating the Unified Land Development Code.
Cochran has called the 20-year-old, 307-page ULDC document "fatally flawed" and something that probably needs to be rewritten from the ground up.
Several city and county leaders had expressed reluctance to completely redo the ULDC and pointed out that 75% of it contains state and federal mandates that can't be easily manipulated.
Cochran, however, said he felt he had made his point Thursday that the document was written during an era of anti-expansion that considered urban development a bad thing.
In the end, a consensus was made to identify the mandated items and to look to other communities for examples of how the other 25% of codes can best be brought into the 21st Century.
Cochran also was encouraged by discussions on how best to finance projects like a river walk, turning the River District into a vibrant arts scene that would attract younger people, cleaning up the main corridors into the city and providing more affordable housing for young professionals.
"If you have $22 million in SPLOST money and the cost of construction rises 9% every year and you have to wait six years to collect the money and then find contractors to do the work, it would make more sense to take out a five-year municipal bond at less than 1% interest and save about $1 million over six years," he pointed out. "That had never been brought up before and even Craig (McDaniel) said he liked that idea and I never expected that. Sometimes it just takes a vision to change philosophy and philosophy dictates direction."