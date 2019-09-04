Six years ago, the Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth raised $11,500 for mini-grants for area nonprofits that serve families and youngsters at the 19th Annual Swing for Kids Golf Classic.
Last year, they raised about $15,000 at the same event.
In celebration of the 25th annual golf tournament occurring Friday at Stonebridge Golf Club, the organization's executive director, LaDonna Collins, hopes they will raise a record amount to go back into the community.
"The most exciting thing about it this year is it's safe to say we have the longest-standing nonprofit golf tournament in the county," Collins said Wednesday. "We're just so grateful for all the support we've gotten for the last 25 years."
Registration and breakfast provided by The Sweet Bar begins at 8 a.m. and the 18-hole tournament — which usually includes up to 20 teams — tees off at 9. Lunch is being served by R&R Catering and desserts are being baked by long-time board member Linda Dean.
So far, about 17 teams have registered, but Collins said golfers can still sign up the morning of or they can call her at 706-844-4952.
"If more come than we're used to having, that is certainly all right," said Collins, who took over in March. "We will welcome them with open arms."
Teams of four pay $500 for the privilege to putt. Many of them are able to find sponsors to cover their fee or they split the amount four ways, Collins said.
Hosting a hole requires a $500 donation, as well.
Collins said her favorite part of the event is the gathering of all the golfers for a group photo before they hit the course.
"They're always talking and joking and reminiscing, forming new relationships with community partners," said Collins, who also is looking forward to the National Anthem being sung this year by the Armuchee High School choir.
Although always inspired by the work of community partners to help local families and their children "get to their best space," this year her 3-year-old son provided an additional blessing.
"My son loves putt-putt golf and he knows his father will be playing in the tournament and I will be working there," she explained. "This morning he handed me a golf ball and said to make sure I take it to the tournament. So he'll be there in spirit."