Willis is retiring at the end of March after 11 years at the helm of the organization that was created by an act of the Georgia General Assembly in 1989. She said she feels like the board will have a successor in place before she officially steps down.
Willis explained to a huge crowd at Restoration Rome on Crane Street during the commission's annual meeting Thursday that Georgia had improved its standing in dealing with children's issues from 48th in the nation up to 39th over the past three decades.
"But we can be better," Willis said.
Paul was nominated by Christa Gilmore, the Youth Development Coordinator for Northwest Georgia Public Health office where Paul has been a member of the Youth Action Team for the past three years. The Team members focus on issues that are teen-related and work to raise awareness and educate their peers on a variety of issues.
During a Teen Talk Forum last year, Paul researched and spoke about internet safety and responsible use of social media. Her presentation provided helpful information not only for her peers but for adults as well. She has participated in a number of awareness campaigns — one where she worked along with the Northwest Georgia Sexual Assault Center on a campaign to end Teen Dating Violence. Every spring she has helped create and design campaign materials for a Safe Sober Prom Campaign.
Gilmore said, “Hannah is an extremely bright young lady with wonderful ideas on how to better her community.”
During her "spare" time, Paul has worked at Chick-fil-A in Rome for two years.
Ingram received the adult version of the award for his long commitment to youth across the community. Ingram has spent 16 years helping with the National Youth Sports program. He has served on many boards of organizations that serve youth including The Boys and Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia and the YMCA of Rome and Floyd County.
The church he has served as senior pastor for the last 31 years, Lovejoy Baptist, sponsors a summer camp called Summer Explosion that provides activities, fun and a safe environment for children from the day school is out in May until the day it begins again in late July.
Ingram was the first African-American student body president at East Rome High School where his nominator Ouida Sams said, “At a racially-divided school, he was able bring harmony to our school.”
Ingram currently does volunteer work at Anna K. Davie Elementary School and Rome Middle School and other agencies.
Matthew Peer at the Darlington Upper School accepted the gavel as chairman of the board for the coming year to close the meeting.