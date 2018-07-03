Comments sought on long-range plan
The online document spells out a vision for each area of the county and proposals on how to get there. Planning Director Artagus Newell said Monday it contains nuggets of information of interest to everyone.
"Participating in the comp plan process is a really proactive way to see what is slated for your area," he said. "It looks at housing, economic development, transportation — those types of elements that affect people every day."
Those are some of "the big-picture items," Newell said, but the future land-use plans also zero in on the details. And those details carry weight when his planning staff reviews applications for rezonings or special-use permits.
Several controversial requests that went before the Floyd County Commission this month ran afoul of the comprehensive plan — last updated in 2008 — and a few drew backing from it.
The plan references the potential of a special events venue in the old Lindale Mill, which won approval. So did Valley Wood Inc.'s request to move a pole mill to its property near Plant Hammond on Alabama Highway, which is marked as an industrial corridor.
Applications for a new convenience store on Rockmart Highway in Silver Creek and a wedding venue on Reynolds Bend Road were rejected to maintain the rural residential plans for those areas.
"We look at what the future land map calls for and if the requested action falls in line with the plan, so there is an order to the type and scale of what happens in a community," Newell said.
The comp plan's short- and long-range visions also could help people make personal decisions, such as where they may want to live or work.
"You can see if maybe there's greenspace planned for an area, or stores," he said. "It can help answer questions like 'How will I be able to get from Point A to Point B' and 'What about new businesses coming in and job growth.'"
The maps and plans aren't infallible, though, which is one reason Newell is asking residents and business owners to take a look at the draft.
Now is the time, he said, to send in comments on anything from edits such as a misspelling to pointing out bigger issues down the road. Property where a house sits on Callier Springs Road was zoned for light-industrial development instead of residential use. The misclassification kept a bank from granting the buyer a mortgage until the County Commission rezoned it.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for folks to have their voices heard," Newell said. "There's an online tool to comment and they can look at it at their leisure."
The plan documents, along with simple instructions on how to submit comments, are posted at RomeFloydPlan.com. Planning staff can be reached at 706-236-5024.