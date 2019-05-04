In order to preserve the history and tradition of Main High School, Rome City Schools is accepting orders for commemorative bricks to be placed at the entrance of the new Main Elementary School. A portion of the proceeds will be used for special programs at Main Elementary School.
“Because of the outpouring of support the community showed toward not only the Main Elementary project, but all of the projects proposed in ELOST IV, we wanted to give the community the opportunity to participate in this endeavor as we prepare to open the new Main Elementary School,” said Tashia Twyman, director of communications and public engagement for Rome City Schools.
“We felt like there is an important part of our system’s history that needs to be preserved and recognized at Main,” said Rome City Schools’ Superintendent Louis Byars. “We have also found that there are so many of our community members who wish to be a part of that tradition and are excited about the new building that is now under construction.”
Those who want to purchase a brick may stop by for an application or call the Rome City Schools Central Office at 706-236-5050.